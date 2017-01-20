Two people hurt in rollover crash - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

By Paula Van Drisse, Anchor
LAWTON, OK (KSWO)-Two people were hurt in a rollover crash in Lawton Friday afternoon. It happened at Southwest 82nd and Bishop. 
Police said the driver of the car turned into the path of an SUV and was hit broadside.  The collision knocked the SUV onto its side. 
Crews had to pry the car open to free that driver.  The two people who were injured were taken to the hospital, but police say neither suffered major injuries.

    As budget deadline looms, Trump pushes border wall funding

    Trump approaches the symbolic 100-day mark for his administration this coming week juggling a renewed health care push and his demands that a must-pass government funding bill should include money for the wall.

    South Korea, allies brace for North Korea follow-up act

    South Korea and its allies are bracing for the possibility that North Korea may carry out its sixth nuclear test or its maiden test launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile around the founding anniversary of its military on Tuesday.

    Pence cites 'challenging times' to troops in American Samoa

    The vice president met with American Samoan officials and troops on his way to Hawaii at the end of a tour of the Asia Pacific region.

