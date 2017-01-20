Benefit to be held Saturday for the family of Tanner Shorter

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO)-A benefit for the family of a local duck hunter who died this month while on a hunting trip is set for Saturday, January 21st.



Tanner Shorter died January 7th while trying to save a friend's dog that got into trouble in icy water.

Money raised from the event will go towards Tanner's family, including his wife, who is expecting their first child.

The benefit will be held along Main Street in Duncan.



It will start at 9 am, and will include a raffle, pizza, and live music which starts at noon.



There will also be a car show.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.