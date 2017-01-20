Four LPD Officers honored at Ring Ceremony - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Four LPD Officers honored at Ring Ceremony

By Paula Van Drisse, Anchor
LAWTON, OK (KSWO)-A group of Lawton police officers were honored for their longtime service to the force and to the city Friday.

Deputy Chief Rusty Wright, Captain Brian Morris, Detective Sergeant John Chelenza and David Schucker were recognized for their 30 years on the force.

All four were presented with special rings as a token of appreciation for all they do in service of the Lawton Community.

Chief James Smith says it's important to recognize those officers for their work, and expressed his gratitude.

He says, “Statistics say a person today will change jobs about 8 times before they retire. so just seeing a person spend 30 years on one location requires accomplishment.” Chief Smith added, “Not only are they just being here, they have really worked and done a great service to this community for 30 years."

The officers were happy to be honored, though they said they worked all these years to serve the people of Lawton -- not just to receive recognition.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.

