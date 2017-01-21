Comanche County Judge celebrates his retirement with a party - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Comanche County Judge celebrates his retirement with a party

By Paula Van Drisse, Anchor
Connect
Source: KSWO Source: KSWO

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- District Judge Mark Smith made some fond farewells at the Comanche County Courthouse during his retirement party Friday afternoon.

Smith, who has served the county for over 25 years, will be retiring at the end of January.

A longtime Lawton resident, Smith has degrees from Cameron University, OSU and Oklahoma City University.

He's had a storied legal career in Lawton, working in private practice and as the city's prosecutor before becoming a district judge in 1992.

He says he'll miss the people he worked with the most.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.
 

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Pence cites 'challenging times' to troops in American Samoa

    Pence cites 'challenging times' to troops in American Samoa

    Monday, April 24 2017 8:27 AM EDT2017-04-24 12:27:47 GMT
    Monday, April 24 2017 8:27 AM EDT2017-04-24 12:27:47 GMT

    The vice president met with American Samoan officials and troops on his way to Hawaii at the end of a tour of the Asia Pacific region.

    The vice president met with American Samoan officials and troops on his way to Hawaii at the end of a tour of the Asia Pacific region.

  • As budget deadline looms, Trump pushes border wall funding

    As budget deadline looms, Trump pushes border wall funding

    Monday, April 24 2017 8:27 AM EDT2017-04-24 12:27:23 GMT
    Monday, April 24 2017 8:27 AM EDT2017-04-24 12:27:23 GMT

    Trump approaches the symbolic 100-day mark for his administration this coming week juggling a renewed health care push and his demands that a must-pass government funding bill should include money for the wall.

    Trump approaches the symbolic 100-day mark for his administration this coming week juggling a renewed health care push and his demands that a must-pass government funding bill should include money for the wall.

  • South Korea, allies brace for North Korea follow-up act

    South Korea, allies brace for North Korea follow-up act

    Monday, April 24 2017 8:27 AM EDT2017-04-24 12:27:13 GMT
    Monday, April 24 2017 8:27 AM EDT2017-04-24 12:27:13 GMT

    South Korea and its allies are bracing for the possibility that North Korea may carry out its sixth nuclear test or its maiden test launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile around the founding anniversary of its military on Tuesday.

    South Korea and its allies are bracing for the possibility that North Korea may carry out its sixth nuclear test or its maiden test launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile around the founding anniversary of its military on Tuesday.

    •   
Powered by Frankly