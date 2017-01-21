Comanche County Judge celebrates his retirement with a party

The vice president met with American Samoan officials and troops on his way to Hawaii at the end of a tour of the Asia Pacific region.

Trump approaches the symbolic 100-day mark for his administration this coming week juggling a renewed health care push and his demands that a must-pass government funding bill should include money for the wall.

South Korea and its allies are bracing for the possibility that North Korea may carry out its sixth nuclear test or its maiden test launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile around the founding anniversary of its military on Tuesday.

Republican leaders in Congress remain dubious that a health care bill can emerge from the House next week after lawmakers return from their spring break.

The Trump administration and the Republican-led House are revisiting the question of whether adults who are able to work should be required to work to get taxpayer-provided health insurance.