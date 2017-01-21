Duncan community holds benefit for family of duck hunter who drowned

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO) -The Duncan community held a benefit on Saturday to honor the life and family of a local duck hunter who died in January.

Tanner Shorter, just 22 years old drowned on January 7th trying to save his friends dog who had trouble retrieving a duck in icy water. Saturday, there was food, music, raffles, and even a car show. Friends of Shorter's also made t-shirts to sell to the community to help support Tanners wife, who is expecting their first child. Tanner was a volunteer fire fighter for Empire and the shirts had his call number on them, 210. Tanner's family couldn't help but be emotional when they saw how many people came out.

"This means a lot to us, our family, all these friends and people showing up," said Carey Shorter, Tanner's father. "There's cars and people here from all over Southwest Oklahoma. It's kind of a cool day and they still came out to show their support and they think a lot of Tanner. He was a good man, and a good husband."

Steve Earnhart, the Assistant Fire Chief for the Empire Volunteer Fire Department says it's heartwarming to see the impact Tanner made on the community. He says today was about helping his wife and family, but also smiling and looking back on all the good memories they all had with Tanner.

"Every time I was around him, I always joked with him," said Earnhart. "I could play pranks with him. I could do anything and he was a good nature. Every memory was a good memory for me."

Here is the link to Tanner Shorter family's GoFundMe account, if you would like to donate.

