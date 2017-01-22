Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church bridges the gap between music and brotherhood

South Korea says it has installed key parts of a contentious U.S. missile defense system called THAAD, the Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense system.
Customer Shane Zahn said that he was told he couldn't ride the electric cart into the store's parking lot, despite his handicap.
President Donald Trump's plan to provide massive tax breaks to corporations faces big challenges as Washington struggles with mounting debt.
Nearly 70 soldiers with the Oklahoma Army National Guard are happy to be home, after a yearlong deployment to the Middle East. The 777th Aviation Support Battalion, stationed in Okmulgee, deployed last summer. While they were in the Middle East, they took part in refueling operations, ammo distribution, and transportation for the 77th Theatre Aviation Brigade out of Arkansas.
Jonathan Demme, Oscar-winning director, producer and screenwriter, has died from esophageal cancer and heart disease.
