I-44 injury accident blocks toll booth - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

I-44 injury accident blocks toll booth

(Source Kelly Hayes/Facebook) (Source Kelly Hayes/Facebook)

GRADY COUNTY, OK (KSWO) - An accident on I-44 in Grady County at the Chickasha Toll Booth caused one of the Pike Pass lanes to shut down, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The westbound Pike Pass lane was blocked starting at 6:45 Sunday evening, and reopened more than an hour later.

OHP says 33-year-old Matthew Genee of Cyril was driving the pick up at a high rate of speed. They say as he came up to the Pike Pass lane at the toll booth, he crashed into the barrier separating the lanes. OHP lists the cause of the crash DUI. Genee was taken to the hospital in good condition was head and internal injuries.

A 7NEWS viewer sent us picture of the crash at the toll booth.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • US sets up missile defense in S. Korea as North shows power

    US sets up missile defense in S. Korea as North shows power

    Wednesday, April 26 2017 4:17 AM EDT2017-04-26 08:17:43 GMT
    Wednesday, April 26 2017 4:17 AM EDT2017-04-26 08:17:43 GMT

    A U.S. guided-missile submarine arrived in South Korea on Tuesday and envoys from the U.S., Japan and South Korea met in Tokyo, as North Korea marked the anniversary of the founding of its military.

    A U.S. guided-missile submarine arrived in South Korea on Tuesday and envoys from the U.S., Japan and South Korea met in Tokyo, as North Korea marked the anniversary of the founding of its military.

  • Contrasting accounts of Arkansas execution from witnesses

    Contrasting accounts of Arkansas execution from witnesses

    Wednesday, April 26 2017 3:30 AM EDT2017-04-26 07:30:02 GMT
    Wednesday, April 26 2017 3:30 AM EDT2017-04-26 07:30:02 GMT

    After going nearly 12 years without executing an inmate, Arkansas now has executed three in a few days, including two in one night.

    After going nearly 12 years without executing an inmate, Arkansas now has executed three in a few days, including two in one night.

  • 4-year-old sexually assaulted at school, mother says

    4-year-old sexually assaulted at school, mother says

    Wednesday, April 26 2017 3:28 AM EDT2017-04-26 07:28:48 GMT
    Wednesday, April 26 2017 3:28 AM EDT2017-04-26 07:28:48 GMT

    The school district police chief admits the case was initially closed prematurely, without receipt of the girl’s medical records.

    The school district police chief admits the case was initially closed prematurely, without receipt of the girl’s medical records.

    •   
Powered by Frankly