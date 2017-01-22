I-44 injury accident blocks toll booth

GRADY COUNTY, OK (KSWO) - An accident on I-44 in Grady County at the Chickasha Toll Booth caused one of the Pike Pass lanes to shut down, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The westbound Pike Pass lane was blocked starting at 6:45 Sunday evening, and reopened more than an hour later.

OHP says 33-year-old Matthew Genee of Cyril was driving the pick up at a high rate of speed. They say as he came up to the Pike Pass lane at the toll booth, he crashed into the barrier separating the lanes. OHP lists the cause of the crash DUI. Genee was taken to the hospital in good condition was head and internal injuries.

A 7NEWS viewer sent us picture of the crash at the toll booth.

