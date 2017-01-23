OKC police: Person found in burning car was homicide victim

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Oklahoma City police have arrested a suspect after a person was found dead in a burning car over the weekend.

Police say the person was found dead in the burning vehicle early Saturday. Police said Monday morning that the victim had "pre-existing trauma" that indicated he or she had been killed before the car was set on fire.

Oklahoma City police said in a news release that authorities arrested a 17-year-old on a first-degree murder complaint in the case, and he was being booked in the Oklahoma County jail.

Police are still working to identify the victim.

