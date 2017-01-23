Authorities investigating deaths of 2 at Sapulpa gas station

SAPULPA, Okla. (AP) - Authorities are investigating after two people were found dead inside a Sapulpa gas station on Sunday night.

Sapulpa police say officers responded after a customer called 911 at about 8:30 p.m. Sunday. Sapulpa police say they believe both men died from gunshot wounds to the head, and they're investigating whether robbery was the motive.

Investigators believe the victims were a customer and a clerk. No suspects have been identified, but authorities say they are reviewing surveillance video from the store.

