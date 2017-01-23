Authorities investigating deaths of 2 at Sapulpa gas station - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Authorities investigating deaths of 2 at Sapulpa gas station

SAPULPA, Okla. (AP) - Authorities are investigating after two people were found dead inside a Sapulpa gas station on Sunday night.

Sapulpa police say officers responded after a customer called 911 at about 8:30 p.m. Sunday. Sapulpa police say they believe both men died from gunshot wounds to the head, and they're investigating whether robbery was the motive.

Investigators believe the victims were a customer and a clerk. No suspects have been identified, but authorities say they are reviewing surveillance video from the store.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

