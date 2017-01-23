Tulsa legislator won't testify before House committee - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Tulsa legislator won't testify before House committee

(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - An Oklahoma lawmaker who's been the subject of a sexual harassment complaint and a subsequent settlement by the House says he doesn't intend to testify before a special House committee looking into the matter.

In a statement released on Monday, state Rep. Dan Kirby says he has serious concerns about the secretive nature of the panel, which is meeting behind closed doors to investigate allegations of sexual harassment against him and another legislator.

The panel met again on Monday and plans to release a final report before the start of the legislative session on Feb. 6.

Kirby says neither he nor his attorney has been provided with a list of witnesses or any documents connected to the investigation. The Tulsa Republican denies any allegations of sexual harassment.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • White House: Trump says US will not withdraw from NAFTA

    White House: Trump says US will not withdraw from NAFTA

    Wednesday, April 26 2017 11:48 PM EDT2017-04-27 03:48:07 GMT
    Wednesday, April 26 2017 11:48 PM EDT2017-04-27 03:48:07 GMT
    (Source: CNN)(Source: CNN)

    President Donald Trump is considering signing a draft executive order to withdraw the U.S. from the North American Free Trade Agreement with Mexico and Canada.

    President Donald Trump is considering signing a draft executive order to withdraw the U.S. from the North American Free Trade Agreement with Mexico and Canada.

  • Trump team softens war talk, vows other pressure on NKorea

    Trump team softens war talk, vows other pressure on NKorea

    Wednesday, April 26 2017 11:48 PM EDT2017-04-27 03:48:01 GMT
    Wednesday, April 26 2017 11:48 PM EDT2017-04-27 03:48:01 GMT

    South Korea says it has installed key parts of a contentious U.S. missile defense system called THAAD, the Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense system.

    South Korea says it has installed key parts of a contentious U.S. missile defense system called THAAD, the Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense system.

  • Conservatives back revised health bill, GOP moderates balk

    Conservatives back revised health bill, GOP moderates balk

    Wednesday, April 26 2017 11:47 PM EDT2017-04-27 03:47:35 GMT
    Wednesday, April 26 2017 11:47 PM EDT2017-04-27 03:47:35 GMT
    The moribund Republican health care bill has received a jolt of life because the conservative House Freedom Caucus has endorsed a revised version of the measure.
    The moribund Republican health care bill has received a jolt of life because the conservative House Freedom Caucus has endorsed a revised version of the measure.
    •   
Powered by Frankly