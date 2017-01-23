Arrest warrant issued in Oklahoma City stabbing death

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Authorities in Oklahoma City have issued an arrest warrant in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 34-year-old man one week ago.

Oklahoma City Police Sgt. Gary Knight said Monday that investigators have obtained a first-degree murder warrant for 26-year-old Johnathan Skyeustonas Knight in connection with the Jan. 16 stabbing death of Bruce Edward Ervin of Oklahoma City. No arrest has been made.

Detectives say the stabbing occurred at an apartment complex in the northwest part of the city. Police say that officers who responded to the scene discovered a man who had been stabbed multiple times. The victim was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Other details, including a possible motive for the stabbing, have not been released.

