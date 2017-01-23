Sierra Nevada issues recall on eight of their beers - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Sierra Nevada issues recall on eight of their beers

LAWTON, Ok (KSWO) – The beer company Sierra Nevada has issued a recall on its beer due to the risk of injury from broken bottles.

The recall was issued for beer sold in 36 states including Oklahoma and Texas.

The company said after an inspection at its brewery in North Carolina they "detected a very limited number of bottles with a flaw that may cause a small piece of glass to break off and possibly fall into the bottle, creating a risk for injury," according to a report by CNN.

CNN reported that the brewer named eight brands at risk for chipped glass: the flagship brand Pale Ale, Beer Camp Golden IPA, Sidecar Orange Pale Ale, Torpedo Extra IPA, Tropical Torpedo, Nooner, Hop Hunter and Otra Vez.

The company said anyone who has purchased their beer is eligible for a refund but they believe only about 10,000 bottles were impacted by the issue. They have not received any reports of injuries.

