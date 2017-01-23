Forestry officials forecast high fire danger for Oklahoma - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Forestry officials forecast high fire danger for Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Oklahoma forestry officials say the danger of wildfires is increasing as a dry weather pattern persists across much of the state.

Officials say the fire danger will be high on Tuesday and that Oklahomans should limit outdoor activities that might spark a blaze. Grasses and other vegetation are dry, dormant and readily available to burn.

Officials say the fire danger is already high in western and southwestern Oklahoma as strong winds, low humidity and increasing drought indices affect the area.

Mark Goeller, the fire management chief for Oklahoma Forestry Services, says conditions on Tuesday will also bring much drier fuel conditions to eastern Oklahoma. Southwest winds around 25 mph are expected across the western half of Oklahoma with the strongest gusts - near 40 mph - reserved for southwestern Oklahoma.

