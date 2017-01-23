Free tax services for military and their dependents

FORT SILL, OK (KSWO) - Starting Monday, military members both active duty and retired can get their taxes done completely free at Fort Sill.

Commanding General Major General Brian McKiernan officially kicked off the 2017 tax season on post by cutting the ribbon at the Fort Sill Tax Assistance Center. Last year, workers filed more than 6,000 tax returns for soldiers and their families, a number they hope to reach, or even surpass, this year.

All you must do is show up to the 4th floor of the Fort Sill Welcome Center, where one of the 22 volunteers will help you complete your tax return at no charge. All they ask is that you bring your tax return from last year, as well as any W-2s and 10-99 R's from this year.

Monday, dozens of people just like recently retired Staff Sergeant William Parsons filed into the Fort Sill Welcome Center to take advantage of the free service.

"It's very nice to have because A, it's free, and there are many places that just don't know the issues that the military has with their taxes and their returns so it does get us more on the refund,” Parsons said.

The operation is run by volunteers, 16 from units on Fort Sill and six civilian volunteers. Site Manager for the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program Sheila Olsen said all those volunteers have received at least 120 classroom hours of training.

"Learning both the basic and the advanced certification levels and the military certification level as well. Every single person who is a volunteer at our tax center has received all the levels of certification that the IRS provides,” Olsen said.

Olsen said the volunteers are prepared to handle all tax returns except for a few specific circumstances.

"Those that partake in real estate as a profession, so if you buy or sell homes as a profession we would not be able to do your returns or if you are a day trader and perform those duties,” Olsen said.

The free tax service has operated at Fort Sill for 33 years and has saved people $1.8 million dollars in preparation fees while giving back a total of $10 million in tax refunds. This year Olsen said she encourages everyone to get their taxes done as soon as possible.

"To prevent and deter identity theft, especially with the ease of electronic filing, we recommend you to come in,” Olsen said.

Parsons says the tax center being open this early in the year makes things much easier for him and his family.

"We're moving to Florida in a couple weeks so by the time we got everything packed up, we wouldn't have this done for a couple of months so it was essential we get it done now. So, it's really nice they're open early,” Parsons said.

If you want to take advantage of this service, it is available from 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday until Tax Day, which is April 18th. The center will also be open every Saturday through February 18th.

They also say if you are in the door by 4:30, you will get their taxes done that day, no matter how long volunteers have to stay.