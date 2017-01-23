"He'll be taking my life in his paws:" Service dog training fundraiser

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - A Cameron student is looking to the community for help to get her dog trained to be a service animal. Katherine Breig has been having seizures for as long as she can remember. After failing to train two service dogs herself, she's now trying to raise money to have one professionally trained.

For her whole life, she's just dealt with having absence seizures which is like spacing out for a few minutes. But recently she started having grand mal seizures, which are more severe. She said the first one she had her mouth opened, she was shaking, and her face was turning purple. After having a grand mal seizure, it usually takes her at least 30 minutes before she can have a conversation again.

Right now Katherine's dog Teddy is just a puppy, but she's hoping with some money and training he'll be more.

"He'll be taking my life in his paws," said Breig.

When she has enough money to send Teddy off to school, he'll be gone for a year learning how to help his owner know before she starts seizing.

"If I fall down and I'm having a seizure, we're hopefully going to have a button where he can step on it and which will let 911 know, and dispatch them to my location,” said Breig. “If I'm in class, by myself, he'll be able to open the door and go get help and bring the students back."

She hopes after getting Teddy trained she'll be able to live a normal life and do things that most people take for granted.

"I'll be able to walk around,” said Breig. “I will be able to drive. I will be able to go grocery shopping, for the first time, by myself and buy food by myself. I'm 21 years old and I've yet to do that. He'll be able to make it safe for me and everyone around me. Let my family know that I'm safe, and they can no longer have to worry and stress and worry that I will end up dead in the ditch because of a seizure, and I had no way to warn myself about it."

Katherine hopes that having him trained with also teach others more about service dogs. They need to raise the funds before they'll be able to send him off but Katherine believes it will happen.

"He's going to be great,” said Breig. “He's just like another leg, or another brain. Basically, he's my functioning brain.

Training a service dog is very expensive. It costs $8,500, and that's why she's turning to the community. If you'd like to help Katherine get Teddy trained, a benefit spaghetti dinner is being held at the Cameron University Wesley Foundation on Thursday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

If you're unable to attend, but you'd still like to donate, you can do so online at gladwagsservicedogs.com. Make sure you mention it's for Katherine Breig.

