Lawton woman sentenced for tax scheme

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO ) - A former tax preparer from Lawton has been sentenced to 18 months in federal prison.

Monday, Laquinta Fisher was sentenced for falsely reporting income and dependents in an Earned Income Credit tax scheme.

Officials say Fisher prepared tax returns for residents in the Lawton area from 2010 to 2014. They say she falsified returns with fictitious incomes and non-existent dependents to maximize a client's earned income credit.



In addition to her prison sentence, Fisher was also ordered to pay more than 100-thousand dollars in restitution to the IRS.

