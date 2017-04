LAWTON, Okla (KSWO) - Cameron's Delvonte Pierre has been named the Lone Star Conference Offensive Player of the Week. The senior guard scored a career-high 28 points in a win over Midwestern State last week. Pierre was 10-13 from the field including 6-8 from three-point range.

Pierre has been a big factor in the Aggies' improved play in January. The Lawton High product has scored in double-figures three times this month including 14 points in a win over UT-Permian Basin and 18 points in a loss to West Texas A&M.

Pierre is now averaging 10.1 points per game for the season. Cameron is 6-3 in Lone Star Conference play, good enough to put them in a four-way tie for second place. The Aggies will host first place Tarleton State on Thursday.

