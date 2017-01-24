Click here to enter the Harlem Globetrotter Ticket Contest

Enter for your chance to win tickets to see the Harlem Globetrotters. If you are on a mobile device, click here.
A local non-profit is inviting the public to attend its annual sexual assault awareness seminar tomorrow. The seminar will be at Great Plains Technology Center at 8:30 a.m and it is free and open to the public. They'll talk about identifying the warning signs, the effects of child sexual abuse and how to address it. April is sexual assault awareness month and organizer Stanley Hammond says people need to know that sexual assault can happen to anyone.
President Donald Trump seems destined to serve his 100th day in office without House passage of a Republican health care bill or enactment of a budget financing the government for the rest of this year.
China's foreign ministry has refused to confirm or deny U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's assertion that Beijing has threatened to impose unilateral sanctions on North Korea if it conducts further nuclear tests.
A plane has crashed at the Hollis city airport in far western Oklahoma.
It's a new event that's attracting people from all across Oklahoma and it's a little out of the ordinary. A Domino Tournament will be held this weekend at the Stephens County Fairgrounds and will benefit the Duncan Lion's Club scholarship and eyeglass program. In addition to the tournament, the club will host a silent auction where you'll have a chance to win many prizes like a round of golf at The Territory or other merchandise from downtown Duncan.
