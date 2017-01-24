Forecasters warn of critical fire danger in Oklahoma

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) - Forecasters say parts of Oklahoma are at a critical risk of wildfires because of warm temperatures and gusty winds.

A red flag warning is in effect for central and western Oklahoma from noon until 7 p.m. Tuesday. The National Weather Service in Norman says temperatures could reach the mid-70s on Tuesday, while winds of 20 mph to 30 mph will be common.

Forecasters say winds gusts could exceed 40 mph, which would quickly spread any fire that starts. Outdoor burning of any kind is discouraged.

Oklahoma Forestry Services says it's requested Oklahoma National Guard helicopters to be prepared for mobilization if needed to fight any fires.

