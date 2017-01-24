UPDATE: Car crashes into Altus E-Z-Go, 3 sent to hospital - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

UPDATE: Car crashes into Altus E-Z-Go, 3 sent to hospital

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
ALTUS, OK (KSWO)- Three people were injured after a 2002 Dodge pickup plowed into the side of the EZ GO convenience store, 2516 East Broadway in Altus on January 24th.

The Altus Fire Chief says Roberta Bruce entered the parking lot, struck a barrier protecting the gas pumps, sideswiped a 2015 Ford pickup parked in front of the store, and hopped the curb before crashing through a wall and into a propane storage tank at the E-Z Go convenience store around 10:15 a.m.

Bruce told police she was unable to stop her vehicle due to an accelerator malfunction.

A store employee was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries from the impact. Barbara Wright, a passenger in the Bruce vehicle, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The occupant of the parked Ford pickup drove himself to the hospital with minor injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. The total estimated damage is around $25,000.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.

