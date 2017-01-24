UPDATE: Car crashes into Altus E-Z-Go, 3 sent to hospital - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

UPDATE: Car crashes into Altus E-Z-Go, 3 sent to hospital

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect

ALTUS, OK (KSWO)- Three people were injured after a 2002 Dodge pickup plowed into the side of the EZ GO convenience store, 2516 East Broadway in Altus on January 24th.

The Altus Fire Chief says Roberta Bruce entered the parking lot, struck a barrier protecting the gas pumps, sideswiped a 2015 Ford pickup parked in front of the store, and hopped the curb before crashing through a wall and into a propane storage tank at the E-Z Go convenience store around 10:15 a.m.

Bruce told police she was unable to stop her vehicle due to an accelerator malfunction.

A store employee was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries from the impact. Barbara Wright, a passenger in the Bruce vehicle, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The occupant of the parked Ford pickup drove himself to the hospital with minor injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. The total estimated damage is around $25,000.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Congress settles for stopgap to avoid government shutdown

    Congress settles for stopgap to avoid government shutdown

    Friday, April 28 2017 7:39 PM EDT2017-04-28 23:39:50 GMT
    Friday, April 28 2017 7:39 PM EDT2017-04-28 23:39:50 GMT

    President Donald Trump seems destined to serve his 100th day in office without House passage of a Republican health care bill or enactment of a budget financing the government for the rest of this year.

    President Donald Trump seems destined to serve his 100th day in office without House passage of a Republican health care bill or enactment of a budget financing the government for the rest of this year.

  • Seoul: N. Korea fails in missile test-fire near its capital

    Seoul: N. Korea fails in missile test-fire near its capital

    Friday, April 28 2017 7:39 PM EDT2017-04-28 23:39:25 GMT
    Friday, April 28 2017 7:39 PM EDT2017-04-28 23:39:25 GMT

    China's foreign ministry has refused to confirm or deny U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's assertion that Beijing has threatened to impose unilateral sanctions on North Korea if it conducts further nuclear tests.

    China's foreign ministry has refused to confirm or deny U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's assertion that Beijing has threatened to impose unilateral sanctions on North Korea if it conducts further nuclear tests.

  • Woman, 80, earns PhD from University of Florida

    Woman, 80, earns PhD from University of Florida

    Friday, April 28 2017 7:37 PM EDT2017-04-28 23:37:45 GMT
    Friday, April 28 2017 7:37 PM EDT2017-04-28 23:37:45 GMT

    A trip to the Grand Canyon led to an 80-year-old woman's decision to return to school and seek a PhD in historic preservation. 

    A trip to the Grand Canyon led to an 80-year-old woman's decision to return to school and seek a PhD in historic preservation. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly