National Center for Missing Children continues search for OKC teen a year later

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)- The National Center For Missing & Exploited Children is hoping you can help locate a 15-year-old child who has been missing from Oklahoma City for over a year.

Vicente Briones was last seen on January 22, 2016. He may still be in the local area.

Vicente is described as a Hispanic male, 5 feet 3 inches tall, and weighing approximately 125 pounds.

Anyone with information about Vicente is asked to contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 (1-800-THE-LOST) or the Oklahoma City Police Department at 405-231-2121.

