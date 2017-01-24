8th Annual Oklahoma Mission of Mercy Dental Clinic is upcoming

WOODWARD, OK (KSWO)— The Oklahoma Mission of Mercy will hold its eighth annual event, a two-day dental clinic for people of all ages at the Woodward County Events Center on February 3 and 4.

“Oklahoma Mission of Mercy brings together industry and non-industry professionals to serve and provide dental care to the Woodward community at no cost,” said Oklahoma Mission of Mercy 2017 Chair Dr. Trent Yadon. “We are expecting to serve 1,500-2,000 people at this year’s event in Woodward and look forward to bringing vital care to Oklahomans in need.”

The fully-functional dental facility with approximately 1,800 volunteer dental and general professionals offers a variety of services including cleanings, fillings, extractions and anterior root canals at no cost to patients.

“Our goal is to provide immediate relief to those in need of dental care,” Delta Dental of Oklahoma President and CEO John Gladden said. “Tens of thousands of Oklahomans across our state do not have access to dental services; and while we know the tremendous impact Oklahoma Mission of Mercy has, we recognize the continued need for dental care in our communities.”

Treatment will be given on a first-come, first-served basis. There is no eligibility or income requirement to seek treatment.

