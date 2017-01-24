High fire danger setting up across Oklahoma

OK (KSWO)- It’s winter fire season and Oklahomans are being asked to limit outdoor activities that might spark a blaze.

“Tuesday will likely bring fire weather conditions that will bump fire weather watch or warning criteria in western Oklahoma and bring much drier fuel conditions to eastern Oklahoma,” said Goeller. “Sustained southwest winds around 25 mph are expected across much of the western half of Oklahoma with the strongest gusts – near 40 mph - reserved for southwestern Oklahoma. The entire state will experience high fire danger.”

According to the Oklahoma Forestry Department, grasses and other fuels are dry, dormant and readily available to burn. Combine that with strong winds, low humidity and increasing drought indices and the state begins seeing increasing fire activity throughout the winter season.

Outdoor burning is discouraged and citizens are asked to report any new fires or suspicious smoke to the closest fire department. Stay aware of current wildfire conditions by reading fire situation reports that are posted daily on Facebook and at www.forestry.ok.gov.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.