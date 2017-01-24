Altus father and daughter team up to write a new children’s book

ALTUS, OK (KSWO)- Altus resident Larry Davis and his daughter. Darlene Davis Alley, have released a new children’s book, “Raok the Elf.”

“It meant so much to me to work with my father on this book. I don’t get home as much as I want, so this was a new way to feel close to him,” Alley said. “We hope that this books encourages children to do random acts of kindness. Although Christmas is a time of giving, we want to remind them to not stop after the end of the season.”

The book is about a young elf that leaves the North Pole to spread kindness year-round.

There will be “Raok the Elf” special event with the illustrator on January 29 at 3:00 p.m. at Warren Fire Department.

