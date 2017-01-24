United Way of Stephens County reaches 83 percent of fundraising goal

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO)- The United Way of Stephens County is inching toward its $300,000 fund-raising goal for the 2016-17 campaign; current contributions total more than $250, 000 (that’s 83 percent)!

“We’re making steady progress,” Marty Askins, chairman of the campaign, said. “We’re grateful for every penny and we’re certainly proud to be part of so giving an area. A number of our donors have recognized the challenges faced by our agencies and have increased their pledges or donations. We think more will. And we know our agencies are working hard to stretch every dollar to help everyone possible.”

Contributions can be mailed to the United Way of Stephens County, P. O. Box 1632, Duncan, OK 73534 or dropped off at the United Way office, 12 South 8th Street, Suite 9, Duncan. Additional information can be obtained by calling (580) 255-3648.

