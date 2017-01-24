Riverwind Casino standoff ends in suicide

NORMAN, OK (KSWO) — According to authorities, Monday night’s standoff at Riverwind Casino ended after the man committed suicide early Tuesday morning.

Riverwind Casino is in McClain County. The sheriff’s department responded around 10:00 p.m. on January 23rd to a call of a suicidal man.

After negotiation attempts failed, a single gunshot was heard from a Casino’s hotel room around 12:30 a.m. on January 24th.

The Edmond man’s name has not been released at this time.

