Lawton squatters steal utility services, light fire inside home on 53rd St

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- A couple of squatters in Lawton are behind bars after several complaints from residents.

This morning, Lawton Neighborhood Services paid a visit to the house in the 500 block of 53rd Street. Originally there to clean up the outside of the property, they found people living inside the home.

Officials say they had been stealing water from the neighbors and even tapped a gas line to light a fire inside.

"There was a small fire in house, he called the fire department and when they responded, they found out the gas lines had been tapped illegally. We're very lucky this house did not explode,” said Joshua Leach, with Lawton Neighborhood Services.

Leach says they plan to take the condition of the home to city council where they will decide whether to remodel the house or tear it down.

If you have a complaint about any property in Lawton, you can call neighborhood services at 580-581-3467.



