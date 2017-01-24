More than $100K worth of classic cars stolen from OKC home

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)- Classic cars worth more than $100,000 dollars were the target of thieves in Southwest Oklahoma City. The victim believes the thieves came back more than once.

Gary King’s 1963 Ford Thunderbird Convertible Roadster and a 1955 GMC First Series pickup that were two of the three vehicles stolen.

The thieves also trashed the home, that used to belong to his mother- and father-in-laws, Dan and Bonnie Sheaffer. Dan Sheaffer was the founder of Crossroads Cathedral at SE 89 and S Shields in Oklahoma City. He was also a popular evangelist who was known worldwide. He and his wife died in 2010. King said he struggles with understanding why the thieves trashed the house.

"What I think is that they had been working two or three nights because the garage was jimmied so it would not open. they had already taken the Thunderbird, and I’ve got 7 or 8 lawnmowers, and they were staging them to take them next. It's just made a horrible mess for not reason that I can see, because there just doesn't seem like they had an agenda or there were a lot of them," King said.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.