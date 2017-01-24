Altus man charged with manslaughter for crash that killed teen

ALTUS, OK (KSWO)- An Altus man charged with first-degree manslaughter in the death of a local high school girl appeared in court today.



It happened on November 25th around 11 o'clock at night. Officials say Rowdy Morrow was headed westbound on County Road 183 when he failed to yield to a semi-truck headed southbound on 183.

The two collided, resulting in the death of Morrow's passenger 16-year-old Noah-Rae Star Ault. Two other passengers and the semi driver survived the crash.

Morrow is at the Tillman County Jail on $250,000 bond.

