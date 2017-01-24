Sac & Fox tribal officer killed in car accident

DRUMRIGHT, OK (KSWO)- Nathan Graves, a Sac & Fox Nation tribal police officer, was killed early Tuesday morning in a crash in Lincoln County.

The crash occurred around 6:00 a.m. near State Highway 99 and County Road 750. The crash may have been head-on but that is unconfirmed at this time. The cause is under investigation.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.