Sac & Fox tribal officer killed in car accident - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Sac & Fox tribal officer killed in car accident

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect

DRUMRIGHT, OK (KSWO)- Nathan Graves, a Sac & Fox Nation tribal police officer, was killed early Tuesday morning in a crash in Lincoln County.

The crash occurred around 6:00 a.m. near State Highway 99 and County Road 750. The crash may have been head-on but that is unconfirmed at this time. The cause is under investigation.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Arkansas executes killer for 4th lethal injection in 8 days

    Arkansas executes killer for 4th lethal injection in 8 days

    Friday, April 28 2017 12:27 AM EDT2017-04-28 04:27:46 GMT
    Friday, April 28 2017 12:27 AM EDT2017-04-28 04:27:46 GMT

    State officials have declared the three already completed executions a success, using terms like "closure" for the victims' families, as they prepare for a fourth.

    State officials have declared the three already completed executions a success, using terms like "closure" for the victims' families, as they prepare for a fourth.

  • Pentagon joins intensifying probe of former Trump aide Flynn

    Pentagon joins intensifying probe of former Trump aide Flynn

    Friday, April 28 2017 12:18 AM EDT2017-04-28 04:18:08 GMT
    Friday, April 28 2017 12:18 AM EDT2017-04-28 04:18:08 GMT

    Documents released by lawmakers show President Donald Trump's former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, was warned when he retired in 2014 not to take foreign money without "advance approval" by Pentagon...

    Documents released by lawmakers show President Donald Trump's former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, was warned when he retired in 2014 not to take foreign money without "advance approval" by Pentagon authorities.

  • GOP says it can pass short-term spending without Democrats

    GOP says it can pass short-term spending without Democrats

    Friday, April 28 2017 12:17 AM EDT2017-04-28 04:17:45 GMT
    Friday, April 28 2017 12:17 AM EDT2017-04-28 04:17:45 GMT

    Lawmakers and the White House are nearing agreement on a $1 trillion spending bill days ahead of a government shutdown deadline - and President Trump's 100th day in office.

    Lawmakers and the White House are nearing agreement on a $1 trillion spending bill days ahead of a government shutdown deadline - and President Trump's 100th day in office.

    •   
Powered by Frankly