Altus man arrested for manslaughter

Altus man arrested for manslaughter

(Source Tillman County Sheriff) (Source Tillman County Sheriff)

FREDRICK, OK (KSWO) - An Altus man charged with first degree manslaughter in the death of a local high school girl appeared in court on Tuesday.

It happened on November 25th.. around 11 o'clock at night. Officials say Rowdy Morrow was headed westbound on County Road 183.. when he failed to yield to a semi truck.. headed southbound on 183. The two collided resulting in the death of Morrow's passenger 16-year-old Noah-Rae Star Ault.
The semi driver was not injured.
Morrow is at the Tillman County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

