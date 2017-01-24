DOC asks lawmakers for $850 million to build new prisons

State officials have declared the three already completed executions a success, using terms like "closure" for the victims' families, as they prepare for a fourth.
State officials have declared the three already completed executions a success, using terms like "closure" for the victims' families, as they prepare for a fourth.
Documents released by lawmakers show President Donald Trump's former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, was warned when he retired in 2014 not to take foreign money without "advance approval" by Pentagon...
Documents released by lawmakers show President Donald Trump's former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, was warned when he retired in 2014 not to take foreign money without "advance approval" by Pentagon authorities.
Lawmakers and the White House are nearing agreement on a $1 trillion spending bill days ahead of a government shutdown deadline - and President Trump's 100th day in office.
Lawmakers and the White House are nearing agreement on a $1 trillion spending bill days ahead of a government shutdown deadline - and President Trump's 100th day in office.
No surprises at the top of the NFL draft: Roger Goodell got booed, then Myles Garrett was picked first overall by the Cleveland Browns.
No surprises at the top of the NFL draft: Roger Goodell got booed, then Myles Garrett was picked first overall by the Cleveland Browns.
Residents of Lawton's Ward 3 were invited to give their input on streets and roads in their area they would like to see repaired.
Residents of Lawton's Ward 3 were invited to give their input on streets and roads in their area they would like to see repaired.