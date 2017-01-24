One killed in NE Comanche County crash

COMANCHE COUNTY, OK (KSWO)-Oklahoma Highway Patrol have identified the man killed in a rollover crash in northeastern Comanche. Authorities have identified the victim as 74-year-old Odell Shackleford, Junior of Apache.

The Highway Patrol says around 3 Tuesday afternoon he was heading north on U-S Highway 62 just west of Fletcher when his truck crossed the center line, went off the road and hit an embankment. It rolled, landing on the passenger side.

Shackleford suffered massive injuries and died at the scene. He was trapped for about three hours before being freed.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. Investigators say he was not wearing a seat belt.

