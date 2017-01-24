State Representative Marcus McEntire informs students about teacher pay raises and budget short falls

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO) -Teacher pay raises and the state's 870-million dollar budget shortfall were the hot topics at Duncan High School this morning during a visit from newly-elected Oklahoma State Representative Marcus McEntire.

McEntire, who's a Duncan alum, was "Teacher for a day" and spoke about these issues along with what state legislators hope to do about them once the legislative session begins.

Representative McEntire also informed students on the roles of government, which include healthcare, public safety, and roads and bridges, using power-points and videos.

Students shared their ideas on ways Oklahoma's government could help teachers. For each suggestion, McEntire showed them the steps they would have to take to create a bill and the process for it to pass and become law.



They gave several ideas on how to increase Teacher Pay in Oklahoma. Everthing from increasing taxes on fuel to using the money collected from inspection stickers on vehicles. Representative McEntire said he was glad to discuss their ideas and answer questions.

"It's really gratifying... I mean I want and Every legislator wants an informed electorate and they want their district to be informed and any way that I can facilitate that, I am willing to do. I will do city halls or whatever because people need to be engaged especially now, I mean our government is at stake", said McEntire.

McEntire's main focus as teacher for a day was to educate students on state politics. He said the best way to inform students is to teach them. The big question McEntire asked students was with the state facing such a massive budget shortfall over 800-million dollar how can we find the funding for things like increasing teacher pay ?

Some students suggested an increase in the tax on oil and gas, others said legalizing marijuana, but no matter the likelihood of each suggestion passing and the work it takes to make that happen. McEntire said he was just happy to hear students giving their feedback.

"The students were very attentive. I think they saw the real problems that we have in our state government in funding a teacher pay raise. I hope they are not to depressed through my talk but I think they understand the problems that we have and what we need to do in order to fund a teacher pay raise", said McEntire.

McEnitre said by speaking today he hopes to inspire at least one student who may one day be the voice that leads to change.

"Man that is always the hope! It's always the hope if just 5 percent of these kids will become engaged and knowledgeable about what's going on in our state. Knowledgeable about politics and governmental affairs then i would say that this day is a huge success", said McEntire.



McEntire wasn't the only "teacher for a day." State Senator Paul Scott read to students at Woodrow Wilson Elementary School.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.