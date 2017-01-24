State lawmakers meet with teachers for "Coffee with Teachers" Session

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO)- A couple of state legislators met with teachers in Duncan this afternoon after spending a day in their shoes.



Representative Marcus McEntire and State Senator Paul Scott had a face-to-face chat with the city's educators during a "Coffee with Teachers" session.



Earlier, they spent time in the classroom speaking with high school and to elementary school students.



McEntire, Scott and the educators discussed the big issues hitting the state's education system, including pay raises and budget cuts.



But more than just a bit of lobbying, the meeting gave the new lawmakers a chance to connect with the people they vowed to serve--a chance they say they're grateful for.

Senator Scott says, “Up at the capitol they have elected us, we're their elected officials, and we represent them and we want to hear their heart, their concerns, and we want to be able to carry that to Oklahoma City so we can take care of some of the issues that are concerning them in their classrooms.”

The coffee date was the culmination of the "Teacher For a Day" event and school officials are hoping to make both an annual tradition in Duncan.

