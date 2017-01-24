Surveillance footage released in Lawton bank robbery

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Authorities have released surveillance footage from a Lawton bank robbery.



The footage shows the moments of the robbery, which happened at the Arvest Bank on East Gore Boulevard and Flower Mound Road.



Officials say the robber – dressed in a black spandex suit and with his face painted like a clown – came into the bank around 5 pm Monday, January 16.



The man passed a demand note to the teller before flashing his pistol. He then took an unspecified amount of money and ran out of the bank.



The FBI is still investigating and there are no suspects at this time.



They believe the man is in his late teens to early twenties, standing around 5-5, and has a deep voice. His race is unknown.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.