EHS recognized as State School of Character

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) – Eisenhower High School has been honored as the 11th school in Oklahoma to be recognized as a State School of Character.



The honor comes just two years after the school began implementing what it called "Character Education," bringing in programs like Lead2Feed, Ignition and Eagle Escorts.



The school earned an "Emerging School of Character" designation last year, which motivated the school to double their efforts – and thanks to their hard work, the school was able to bypass the next tier of "Honorable School of Character" entirely.



EHS is the only school to officially implement character curriculum within Lawton Public Schools.

In March, additional judges will visit the school to determine if EHS will be recognized as a National School of Character.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.