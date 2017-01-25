EHS recognized as State School of Character

China's foreign ministry has refused to confirm or deny U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's assertion that Beijing has threatened to impose unilateral sanctions on North Korea if it conducts further nuclear tests.
President Donald Trump seems destined to serve his 100th day in office without House passage of a Republican health care bill or enactment of a budget financing the government for the rest of this year.
Plenty of surprises on Day 1 of the NFL draft.
State officials have declared the three already completed executions a success, using terms like "closure" for the victims' families, as they prepare for a fourth.
Lawmakers and the White House are nearing agreement on a $1 trillion spending bill days ahead of a government shutdown deadline - and President Trump's 100th day in office.
