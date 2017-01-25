2 homes destroyed in central Oklahoma wildfire; no one hurt
GUTHRIE, Okla. (AP) - Authorities say two homes were destroyed in a fast-moving wildfire that burned in central Oklahoma.
No injuries were reported in Tuesday's blaze in Logan County, about 30 miles north of Oklahoma City. Guthrie Fire Chief Eric Harlow says the wildfire destroyed two mobile homes, several outbuildings and many bales of hay.
Harlow tells The Oklahoman (http://bit.ly/2jQUIWZ ) that a third home was burned Tuesday, but crews are still working to determine the cause of that blaze. Other smaller fires were also reported in Oklahoma City.
The Oklahoma wildfires were fueled by gusty winds, low humidity and warm temperatures, but a cold front has since moved through the state. Forecasters say parts of the Rio Grande Valley in Texas are under a red flag warning Wednesday because of "critical" fire conditions.
Friday, April 28 2017 7:39 PM EDT2017-04-28 23:39:50 GMT
President Donald Trump seems destined to serve his 100th day in office without House passage of a Republican health care bill or enactment of a budget financing the government for the rest of this year.
Friday, April 28 2017 7:39 PM EDT2017-04-28 23:39:25 GMT
China's foreign ministry has refused to confirm or deny U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's assertion that Beijing has threatened to impose unilateral sanctions on North Korea if it conducts further nuclear tests.
Friday, April 28 2017 7:30 PM EDT2017-04-28 23:30:56 GMT
WALTERS, OK (KSWO) - Its was all about rocket, planes, and science for fourth grade students at Walters Elementary School. Friday, students blasted rockers in the air they created using old two-litter bottles, empty film containers, water, and alka-selter. In the past two weeks students have been learning about different parts of airplanes and rockets. Fourth graders Brianna Arellano and Landon Rudd said their favorite part was watching their rockets launch in the air. "I...
