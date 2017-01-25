Tulsa Republican stripped of House chairmanship amid probe

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - A Republican Tulsa legislator accused of sexual harassment by two former legislative assistants has been suspended of his chairmanship of a House committee.

New House Speaker Charles McCall announced Tuesday he was suspending Tulsa Rep. Dan Kirby's chairmanship of the House Business, Commerce and Tourism Committee after Kirby refused to testify before a committee investigating the allegations. McCall says the suspension will last at least until the investigative committee releases its findings and recommendations.

Kirby did not immediately respond to a message from The Associated Press seeking comment on his suspension.

Kirby has denied the sexual harassment allegations and says he was unaware that the former House speaker used government funds to settle a wrongful-termination claim filed by one of his accusers.

