Tulsa Republican stripped of House chairmanship amid probe - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Tulsa Republican stripped of House chairmanship amid probe

Dan Kirby - (R) Tulsa Dan Kirby - (R) Tulsa

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - A Republican Tulsa legislator accused of sexual harassment by two former legislative assistants has been suspended of his chairmanship of a House committee.

New House Speaker Charles McCall announced Tuesday he was suspending Tulsa Rep. Dan Kirby's chairmanship of the House Business, Commerce and Tourism Committee after Kirby refused to testify before a committee investigating the allegations. McCall says the suspension will last at least until the investigative committee releases its findings and recommendations.

Kirby did not immediately respond to a message from The Associated Press seeking comment on his suspension.

Kirby has denied the sexual harassment allegations and says he was unaware that the former House speaker used government funds to settle a wrongful-termination claim filed by one of his accusers.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Congress settles for stopgap to avoid government shutdown

    Congress settles for stopgap to avoid government shutdown

    Friday, April 28 2017 7:39 PM EDT2017-04-28 23:39:50 GMT
    Friday, April 28 2017 7:39 PM EDT2017-04-28 23:39:50 GMT

    President Donald Trump seems destined to serve his 100th day in office without House passage of a Republican health care bill or enactment of a budget financing the government for the rest of this year.

    President Donald Trump seems destined to serve his 100th day in office without House passage of a Republican health care bill or enactment of a budget financing the government for the rest of this year.

  • Seoul: N. Korea fails in missile test-fire near its capital

    Seoul: N. Korea fails in missile test-fire near its capital

    Friday, April 28 2017 7:39 PM EDT2017-04-28 23:39:25 GMT
    Friday, April 28 2017 7:39 PM EDT2017-04-28 23:39:25 GMT

    China's foreign ministry has refused to confirm or deny U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's assertion that Beijing has threatened to impose unilateral sanctions on North Korea if it conducts further nuclear tests.

    China's foreign ministry has refused to confirm or deny U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's assertion that Beijing has threatened to impose unilateral sanctions on North Korea if it conducts further nuclear tests.

  • Woman, 80, earns PhD from University of Florida

    Woman, 80, earns PhD from University of Florida

    Friday, April 28 2017 7:37 PM EDT2017-04-28 23:37:45 GMT
    Friday, April 28 2017 7:37 PM EDT2017-04-28 23:37:45 GMT

    A trip to the Grand Canyon led to an 80-year-old woman's decision to return to school and seek a PhD in historic preservation. 

    A trip to the Grand Canyon led to an 80-year-old woman's decision to return to school and seek a PhD in historic preservation. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly