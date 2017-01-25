Discover Oklahoma- Echo Canyon Spa and Resort

President Donald Trump seems destined to serve his 100th day in office without House passage of a Republican health care bill or enactment of a budget financing the government for the rest of this year.
China's foreign ministry has refused to confirm or deny U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's assertion that Beijing has threatened to impose unilateral sanctions on North Korea if it conducts further nuclear tests.
A trip to the Grand Canyon led to an 80-year-old woman's decision to return to school and seek a PhD in historic preservation.
LAWTON, OK (KSWO)-United Way of Southwest Oklahoma held their 23rd annual Day of Caring on Friday.
