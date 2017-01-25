Discover Oklahoma- Echo Canyon Spa and Resort

ARBUCKLE, OK (KSWO)- As a reminder, Valentine’s Day is coming up very soon! And for those looking for a romantic getaway, the folks at Discover Oklahoma have a great idea for you. This amazing spa resort is located in the beautiful Arbuckle Mountains.

Nestled at the edge of the Chickasaw National Recreation Area in Sulphur, surrounded by the historic Arbuckle Mountains -- guests at Echo Canyon Spa and Resort will find peace and tranquility.

“We want this to be a place where when people drive through the and the gate closes behind them, they are leaving a world of cares behind them and they don’t have to worry about anything for a few days.”

Voted as the number one spa resort in Oklahoma by msn. com two years in a row and chosen as best lodging in the Arbuckle Mountains, owners Carol and Joseph Van Horn say they have the perfect place for a romantic getaway.

“They can have a romance package where that will be a room for a couple of nights, dinner and breakfast and spa package. They can spend a day in the spa we’ll even serve them lunch in the spa with their all day spa package. We can put special things in the room, chocolates, strawberries, wine, champagne, fresh flowers sprinkled around the room so when they walk in there’s music playing and everything is all ready for them.”

