Discover Oklahoma- Echo Canyon Spa and Resort - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Discover Oklahoma- Echo Canyon Spa and Resort

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect

1261162178-echocanyonmanorf8milessd.flv from Rhiannon Leigha Poolaw on Vimeo.

ARBUCKLE, OK (KSWO)- As a reminder, Valentine’s Day is coming up very soon! And for those looking for a romantic getaway, the folks at Discover Oklahoma have a great idea for you. This amazing spa resort is located in the beautiful Arbuckle Mountains.

Nestled at the edge of the Chickasaw National Recreation Area in Sulphur, surrounded by the historic Arbuckle Mountains -- guests at Echo Canyon Spa and Resort will find peace and tranquility.

“We want this to be a place where when people drive through the and the gate closes behind them, they are leaving a world of cares behind them and they don’t have to worry about anything for a few days.”

Voted as the number one spa resort in Oklahoma by msn. com two years in a row and chosen as best lodging in the Arbuckle Mountains, owners Carol and Joseph Van Horn say they have the perfect place for a romantic getaway.

“They can have a romance package where that will be a room for a couple of nights, dinner and breakfast and spa package. They can spend a day in the spa we’ll even serve them lunch in the spa with their all day spa package. We can put special things in the room, chocolates, strawberries, wine, champagne, fresh flowers sprinkled around the room so when they walk in there’s music playing and everything is all ready for them.”

You can see the rest of that story, as well as meet the legendary Byron Berline and see his Double Stop Fiddle Shop in Guthrie; be inspired in Edmond at the Inspirations Tea Room; and visit the battlefied in western Oklahoma where a clash of cultures in 1868 changed the nation forever… all that and more on Discover Oklahoma Saturday at 6:30!

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Congress settles for stopgap to avoid government shutdown

    Congress settles for stopgap to avoid government shutdown

    Friday, April 28 2017 7:39 PM EDT2017-04-28 23:39:50 GMT
    Friday, April 28 2017 7:39 PM EDT2017-04-28 23:39:50 GMT

    President Donald Trump seems destined to serve his 100th day in office without House passage of a Republican health care bill or enactment of a budget financing the government for the rest of this year.

    President Donald Trump seems destined to serve his 100th day in office without House passage of a Republican health care bill or enactment of a budget financing the government for the rest of this year.

  • Seoul: N. Korea fails in missile test-fire near its capital

    Seoul: N. Korea fails in missile test-fire near its capital

    Friday, April 28 2017 7:39 PM EDT2017-04-28 23:39:25 GMT
    Friday, April 28 2017 7:39 PM EDT2017-04-28 23:39:25 GMT

    China's foreign ministry has refused to confirm or deny U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's assertion that Beijing has threatened to impose unilateral sanctions on North Korea if it conducts further nuclear tests.

    China's foreign ministry has refused to confirm or deny U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's assertion that Beijing has threatened to impose unilateral sanctions on North Korea if it conducts further nuclear tests.

  • Woman, 80, earns PhD from University of Florida

    Woman, 80, earns PhD from University of Florida

    Friday, April 28 2017 7:37 PM EDT2017-04-28 23:37:45 GMT
    Friday, April 28 2017 7:37 PM EDT2017-04-28 23:37:45 GMT

    A trip to the Grand Canyon led to an 80-year-old woman's decision to return to school and seek a PhD in historic preservation. 

    A trip to the Grand Canyon led to an 80-year-old woman's decision to return to school and seek a PhD in historic preservation. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly