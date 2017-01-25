WF Native Rex Tillerson approved by committee for sec of state - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

WF Native Rex Tillerson approved by committee for sec of state

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
WASHINGTON D.C. (KSWO)- The Senate Foreign Relations Committee has approved Rex Tillerson for secretary of state.

The panel voted 11-10 along party lines to recommend nomination to the full Senate.

The former chief executive of Exxon Mobil is a Wichita Falls native.

  • Congress settles for stopgap to avoid government shutdown

    Friday, April 28 2017 7:39 PM EDT2017-04-28 23:39:50 GMT
    President Donald Trump seems destined to serve his 100th day in office without House passage of a Republican health care bill or enactment of a budget financing the government for the rest of this year.

  • Seoul: N. Korea fails in missile test-fire near its capital

    Friday, April 28 2017 7:39 PM EDT2017-04-28 23:39:25 GMT
    China's foreign ministry has refused to confirm or deny U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's assertion that Beijing has threatened to impose unilateral sanctions on North Korea if it conducts further nuclear tests.

  • Woman, 80, earns PhD from University of Florida

    Friday, April 28 2017 7:37 PM EDT2017-04-28 23:37:45 GMT
    A trip to the Grand Canyon led to an 80-year-old woman's decision to return to school and seek a PhD in historic preservation. 

