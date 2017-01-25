Duncan PD issues scam alert - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Duncan PD issues scam alert

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
DUNCAN, OK (KSWO)- The Duncan Police Department has issued a scam warning. Please be wary of any Walmart secret shopper letters, surveys, or checks.

The Federal Trade Commission has confirmed that the checks are fake. You should not cash the check as you will be held responsible for repaying the bank.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved. 

