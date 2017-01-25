OK proposed vaccination mandate stirs controversy

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO) - A proposed vaccination mandate is drawing a lot of attention before the legislative sessions even begins.
As of right now in Oklahoma, if you don't want your child vaccinated, you can fill out and sign an exemption form.
State Sen. Ervin Yen proposed bill requires every Oklahoma child who wants to attend school to get 12 vaccines unless they have a medical exemption.
“Every doctor I know is for this bill,” said Yen.
According to KWTV, his legislation has gained support the past two years. This year, Yen is a committee chair and vows the bill will voted on.
“Our strategy is always education,” said Liza Greve, who started the Oklahomans for Vaccine and Health Choice PAC and claims her son’s health and social issues are due to vaccines. “You cannot mandate a product that has no liability.”
President Donald Trump seems destined to serve his 100th day in office without House passage of a Republican health care bill or enactment of a budget financing the government for the rest of this year.
