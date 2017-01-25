USDA, Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribes restoring grazing land
CONCHO, Okla. (AP) - The Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribes are teaming up with the U.S. Department of Agriculture on a research and demonstration project to help restore grazing land.
The Journal Record (http://bit.ly/2kjze5f ) reports Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribes Gov. Eddie Hamilton signed an agreement Tuesday with the USDA's Natural Resources Conservation Service for the two-year soil health project. Hamilton says the project will help re-establish the tribes' relationship with state agricultural departments.
Agricultural consultant Clay Pope says the project is likely the first tribal-U.S. soil health demonstration project in the country.
A variety of grasses will be planted in seven 10-acre plots, and staff members will measure organic matter content and carbon levels to observe changes.
Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribes economic development director Nathan Hart says his tribes' staff will continue conservation efforts with restoring grazing lands and increasing bison herds.
China's foreign ministry has refused to confirm or deny U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's assertion that Beijing has threatened to impose unilateral sanctions on North Korea if it conducts further nuclear tests.
President Donald Trump seems destined to serve his 100th day in office without House passage of a Republican health care bill or enactment of a budget financing the government for the rest of this year.
WALTERS, OK (KSWO) - Its was all about rocket, planes, and science for fourth grade students at Walters Elementary School. Friday, students blasted rockers in the air they created using old two-litter bottles, empty film containers, water, and alka-selter. In the past two weeks students have been learning about different parts of airplanes and rockets. Fourth graders Brianna Arellano and Landon Rudd said their favorite part was watching their rockets launch in the air. "I...
