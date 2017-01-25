USDA, Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribes restoring grazing land - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

USDA, Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribes restoring grazing land

CONCHO, Okla. (AP) - The Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribes are teaming up with the U.S. Department of Agriculture on a research and demonstration project to help restore grazing land.

The Journal Record (http://bit.ly/2kjze5f ) reports Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribes Gov. Eddie Hamilton signed an agreement Tuesday with the USDA's Natural Resources Conservation Service for the two-year soil health project. Hamilton says the project will help re-establish the tribes' relationship with state agricultural departments.

Agricultural consultant Clay Pope says the project is likely the first tribal-U.S. soil health demonstration project in the country.

A variety of grasses will be planted in seven 10-acre plots, and staff members will measure organic matter content and carbon levels to observe changes.

Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribes economic development director Nathan Hart says his tribes' staff will continue conservation efforts with restoring grazing lands and increasing bison herds.

Information from: The Journal Record, http://www.journalrecord.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

