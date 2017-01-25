Dewey man pleads guilty in $8.2M synthetic drug conspiracy
TULSA, Okla. (AP) - A 73-year-old Dewey man has pleaded guilty to one count in what federal prosecutors say was an $8.2 million synthetic drug conspiracy.
Court records show John Ray James pleaded guilty Wednesday to conspiracy for the sale of the synthetic drug known as K2 at retail smoke shops he owned in Tulsa, Owasso and Claremore.
James faces up to five years in prison, a $250,000 fine plus the forfeiture to the government of $1.7 million. However, a plea agreement says prosecutors will recommend probation and no fine and that James has agreed to the forfeiture.
James admitted in in the agreement that he purchased for resale products that were falsely labeled "potpourri," ''aromatherapy," and "not for human consumption" when he knew they contained synthetic drugs that people would use.
Friday, April 28 2017 10:18 PM EDT2017-04-29 02:18:33 GMT
President Donald Trump seems destined to serve his 100th day in office without House passage of a Republican health care bill or enactment of a budget financing the government for the rest of this year.
Friday, April 28 2017 10:17 PM EDT2017-04-29 02:17:52 GMT
China's foreign ministry has refused to confirm or deny U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's assertion that Beijing has threatened to impose unilateral sanctions on North Korea if it conducts further nuclear tests.
Friday, April 28 2017 7:30 PM EDT2017-04-28 23:30:56 GMT
WALTERS, OK (KSWO) - Its was all about rocket, planes, and science for fourth grade students at Walters Elementary School. Friday, students blasted rockers in the air they created using old two-litter bottles, empty film containers, water, and alka-selter. In the past two weeks students have been learning about different parts of airplanes and rockets. Fourth graders Brianna Arellano and Landon Rudd said their favorite part was watching their rockets launch in the air. "I...
