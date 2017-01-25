Study: More than 313K victims of human trafficking in Texas
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - A University of Texas study estimates there are currently about 313,000 victims of human trafficking in the state who've been forced into prostitution or to perform labor.
The study by UT's School of Social Work found that of the 313,000 victims, about 234,000 people currently work under involuntary servitude or debt bondage, while some 79,000 children and young adults have been coerced or deceived into prostitution.
Research for the study began in 2014 and the authors say the numbers are conservative estimates. Researchers relied on various databases, surveys of social service agencies that provide aid to victims and other material to establish their findings.
Authorities say Texas is a hub for human trafficking in the U.S. and that Houston has a high number of victims compared to other large cities.
President Donald Trump seems destined to serve his 100th day in office without House passage of a Republican health care bill or enactment of a budget financing the government for the rest of this year.
China's foreign ministry has refused to confirm or deny U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's assertion that Beijing has threatened to impose unilateral sanctions on North Korea if it conducts further nuclear tests.
WALTERS, OK (KSWO) - Its was all about rocket, planes, and science for fourth grade students at Walters Elementary School. Friday, students blasted rockers in the air they created using old two-litter bottles, empty film containers, water, and alka-selter. In the past two weeks students have been learning about different parts of airplanes and rockets. Fourth graders Brianna Arellano and Landon Rudd said their favorite part was watching their rockets launch in the air. "I...
