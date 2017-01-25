Study: More than 313K victims of human trafficking in Texas - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Study: More than 313K victims of human trafficking in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - A University of Texas study estimates there are currently about 313,000 victims of human trafficking in the state who've been forced into prostitution or to perform labor.

The study by UT's School of Social Work found that of the 313,000 victims, about 234,000 people currently work under involuntary servitude or debt bondage, while some 79,000 children and young adults have been coerced or deceived into prostitution.

Research for the study began in 2014 and the authors say the numbers are conservative estimates. Researchers relied on various databases, surveys of social service agencies that provide aid to victims and other material to establish their findings.

Authorities say Texas is a hub for human trafficking in the U.S. and that Houston has a high number of victims compared to other large cities.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Washington DBs popular in 2nd round, Mixon to Bengals

    Washington DBs popular in 2nd round, Mixon to Bengals

    Friday, April 28 2017 10:19 PM EDT2017-04-29 02:19:11 GMT
    Friday, April 28 2017 10:19 PM EDT2017-04-29 02:19:11 GMT
    Kevin King's extra-long stay at the NFL draft turned out to be a short stint.
    Kevin King's extra-long stay at the NFL draft turned out to be a short stint.

  • Congress settles for stopgap to avoid government shutdown

    Congress settles for stopgap to avoid government shutdown

    Friday, April 28 2017 10:18 PM EDT2017-04-29 02:18:33 GMT
    Friday, April 28 2017 10:18 PM EDT2017-04-29 02:18:33 GMT

    President Donald Trump seems destined to serve his 100th day in office without House passage of a Republican health care bill or enactment of a budget financing the government for the rest of this year.

    President Donald Trump seems destined to serve his 100th day in office without House passage of a Republican health care bill or enactment of a budget financing the government for the rest of this year.

  • N. Korean missile test fails hours after UN meeting on nukes

    N. Korean missile test fails hours after UN meeting on nukes

    Friday, April 28 2017 10:17 PM EDT2017-04-29 02:17:52 GMT
    Friday, April 28 2017 10:17 PM EDT2017-04-29 02:17:52 GMT

    China's foreign ministry has refused to confirm or deny U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's assertion that Beijing has threatened to impose unilateral sanctions on North Korea if it conducts further nuclear tests.

    China's foreign ministry has refused to confirm or deny U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's assertion that Beijing has threatened to impose unilateral sanctions on North Korea if it conducts further nuclear tests.

    •   
Powered by Frankly