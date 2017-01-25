Adacia Chambers begins prison sentence - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Adacia Chambers begins prison sentence

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
STILLWATER, OK (KSWO)- The woman convicted of intentionally running her car into a crowd has officially started her prison sentence.

Adacia Chambers is serving her time at the Mabel Bassett Correctional Center in McLoud.

Chambers was accused of running her car into a crowd of onlookers during the OSU homecoming parade in 2015.

Earlier this month, she accepted a plea deal--- pleading no contest to charges of second-degree murder and assault and battery. She was given 4 life sentences. Officials say she must serve 85-percent of her sentence. She will be 72 before she can file an appeal.

Chambers said she accepted the plea as to not put the victim's families through any more pain. Four people were killed and another 46 injured in the crash.

