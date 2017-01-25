Adacia Chambers begins prison sentence

STILLWATER, OK (KSWO)- The woman convicted of intentionally running her car into a crowd has officially started her prison sentence.
Adacia Chambers is serving her time at the Mabel Bassett Correctional Center in McLoud.
Chambers was accused of running her car into a crowd of onlookers during the OSU homecoming parade in 2015.
Earlier this month, she accepted a plea deal--- pleading no contest to charges of second-degree murder and assault and battery. She was given 4 life sentences. Officials say she must serve 85-percent of her sentence. She will be 72 before she can file an appeal.
Chambers said she accepted the plea as to not put the victim's families through any more pain. Four people were killed and another 46 injured in the crash.
President Donald Trump seems destined to serve his 100th day in office without House passage of a Republican health care bill or enactment of a budget financing the government for the rest of this year.
China's foreign ministry has refused to confirm or deny U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's assertion that Beijing has threatened to impose unilateral sanctions on North Korea if it conducts further nuclear tests.
WALTERS, OK (KSWO) - Its was all about rocket, planes, and science for fourth grade students at Walters Elementary School. Friday, students blasted rockers in the air they created using old two-litter bottles, empty film containers, water, and alka-selter. In the past two weeks students have been learning about different parts of airplanes and rockets. Fourth graders Brianna Arellano and Landon Rudd said their favorite part was watching their rockets launch in the air. "I...
