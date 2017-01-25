OKC Police search for $18K worth of stolen guns from Dick's Spor - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

OKC Police search for $18K worth of stolen guns from Dick's Sporting Goods

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)- Police are asking for your help tonight to find whoever stole multiple guns from a store in Oklahoma City.

This is surveillance video from Dick's Sporting Goods on North Pennsylvania Avenue. Three masked suspects break the glass on the door.  Once inside, they stole 20 long guns, valued at $18,000.

Now, police are offering a $5,000 reward for information.



If you know anything, you're asked to call the Oklahoma City Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300, or leave a tip online at www.okccrimetips.com. As always, you can remain anonymous.

