UPDATE: Woman leads police on a high speed chase through northern Comanche County

NEAR FLETCHER, Ok (KSWO) – A high speed car chase ended with two vehicles, including a Fletcher Police Department cruiser, wrecked.

The chase began around 3 p.m. when the female driver was seen by Fletcher police driving 65 mph in a 45 mph zone. Fletcher police attempted to pull the woman over but she sped away. By the time the chase reached a nearby Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper speeds had reached 107 mph.

OHP and Fletcher continued the chase down Meers-Porter Hill Road until authorities were able to use the P.I.T. maneuver near Stoney Point Road. The suspects vehicle as well as the Fletcher police car sustained damage during the chase.

The driver of the car was taken to the hospital after the chase ended to be checked out, her condition is not known at this time.

